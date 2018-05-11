Girls Softball and Little League Results from May 10

South County Girls Softball

In Junior a Division action last night, Sheffield’s Tomich Landscaping defeated Great Barrington’s Creative Building Solutions 9-7 in a rain shortened game. For Tomich’s, it was Chevelle Raifstanger going 2 for 2 at the plate and outstanding defense at catcher.

For Creative Building Solutions, it was also their starting catcher Estelle Baden with top defensive play as well as going 1 for 1 at the plate.

Little League

Aberdale's defeated Black Diamond 8-2.

For Aberdale's, Shaun Frank pitched 5 strong innings with 10 strikeouts. Kahlil Carlson pitched one inning in relief with a strikeout.

Aberdale's bats were hot with Simon Fife, Cody Campbell, Nathan TenBroeck, Eli Burch and Jay Campbell all had hits.

For Black Diamond, Blake Smith, Christian Blanchard and Keller Westcott combined for 7 strikeouts.