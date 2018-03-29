Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit: Doctor, Hospital Deny Responsibility, Want Case Dismissed

The doctor that treated Eagles member Glenn Frey and the hospital at which he was being treated when he died in January of 2016 are seeking to have the lawsuit recently filed by the artist's widow, Cindy Frey , dismissed. Both the doctor and the hospital claim they are not responsible for Glenn Frey's death.

The Blast , which has obtained court documents filed by Mount Sinai Hospital and Dr. Steven Itzkowitz, reports that both parties want Cindy Frey's wrongful death lawsuit dismissed because "the injuries of the plaintiff were caused in whole or in part by the culpable conduct of the plaintiff.”

Cindy Frey's lawsuit, filed in a Manhattan-based New York State Court in February, claims that Mount Sinai Hospital and Dr. Itzkowitz, a gastroenterologist, were negligent in caring for her late husband, a founding member of the Eagles. Itzkowitz was caring for Glenn Frey from Oct. 19, 2015, until November of 2015, but Cindy Frey alleges that he did not “promptly and properly treat [Frey’s] ulcerative colitis and associated symptoms and diseases of the bowel.”

“As a result of the foregoing acts of negligence, Glenn Frey was rendered sick, lame and disabled," the suit adds, "suffered injuries, pain, mental anguish, was compelled to seek medical care and attention, incurred expenses thereof, and was permanently injured and disabled until the time of his death.”

Frey died on Jan. 18, 2016, at the age of 67, due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. Cindy Frey is seeking unspecified damages in her lawsuit.