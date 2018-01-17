Almost two years to the day that Glenn Frey passed away , his widow, Cindy, is taking legal action against the hospital and his doctor. She has filed suit against Mount Sinai Hospital and gastroenterologist Steven itzkowitz, accusing them of failing to properly diagnose and treat the issues that led to his death.

Rolling Stone is reporting that her suit alleges that, during the month or so that the Eagles guitarist was in itzkowitz's care in late 2015, he and the hospital failed to "promptly and properly treat [Frey's] ulcerative colitis and associated symptoms and diseases of the bowel." In addition, they overlooked respiratory issues and an infection, for which he should have been hospitalized. The official cause of Frey's death on Jan. 18, 2016 was "complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia."

"As a result of the foregoing acts of negligence," the suit continues, "Glenn Frey was rendered sick, lame and disabled, suffered injuries, pain, mental anguish, was compelled to seek medical care and attention, incurred expenses thereof, and was permanently injured and disabled until the time of his death."

She is seeking unspecified damages for pain and suffering, wrongful death and the loss of services of a spouse. Both Cindy Frey and the Eagles refused to issue a statement to Rolling Stone about the lawsuit.

This March, the Eagles will begin a six-month tour of North America with Frey's son Deacon and country great Vince Gill in Frey's place. You can see all 41 dates here .