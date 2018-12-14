Go Without A Smartphone for a Year, Win $100K

Here's something that would be difficult for anyone to do or maybe not. Vitaminwater is giving $100,000 to the person who can go without their smartphone for 365 days. How hard could it be? There was a time when smartphones didn't exist. So maybe for 365 days we revert back to a landline or a track phone. Vitaminwater didn't indicate that you couldn't use any phone. So try an alternate. Do you think you can do it?

To enter the contest, create a Tweet or Instagram post “explaining how you would use your year if you took a break from your smartphone.” The post must include the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.

As a matter of fact, according to WFLA's website, the winner will be given a 2000s era phone with a monthly plan, in order to make calls and texts, but they must stay off their smartphone (and everyone else’s) for a year and will have to take a lie-detector test to make sure they follow the rules.

If they make it six months, they get $10,000. If they make it 12 months, they get $100,000.

So there you go, are you up for the challenge?

