Golden Globes Viewership Down Five Percent From Last Year

There was a lot of buzz surrounding this year's Golden Globe awards. With the #TIMESUP movement in full force and many celebrities donning black in solidarity , social media blew up, applauding Seth Meyers for skewering Harvey Weinstein and praising women in his opening monologue, Oprah for her empowering speech and Natalie Portman for her insta-famous "and here are the all male nominees" line. But despite all of that, this year's viewership dipped five percent from last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Now, that's not to say the awards show performed poorly, per se, as it still drew in 19 million viewers. It's still the most-watched and highest-rated non-sports telecast since the 2017 Academy Awards and ranks number three in awards telecasts, behind the lauded Grammys and Oscars.

Could these declining numbers yet apparent online interest just show viewers are more willing to access the night's highlights via social media and news blurbs rather than sitting through the viewing marathon that is a televised awards show? We'll have to see what the stats are like next year.