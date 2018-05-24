Good Work is Membership Public Talk Coming to GB

“What will it take for farmers to be able to afford to farm well?” and “How do we become a culture that supports good farming and land use?” These are just a few of the questions that Mary Berry will address in her public talk entitled "Good Work is Membership" on Sunday, June 3rd, 2018 at 7:30 P.M. at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, MA.

The event is sponsored by the Schumacher Center for a New Economics.

Berry is currently working to restore a culture that has been lost in rural America: a healthy countryside populated by prosperous farmers feeding the cities near them. As Executive Director of The Berry Center, she continues the advocacy of her grandfather, father, and uncle for farmers, land conserving communities, and healthy regional economies.

Admission is free. To pre-register, email schumacher@centerforneweconomics.org or call (413) 528-1737.

Founded in 1980, the Schumacher Center for a New Economics is a Great Barrington-based educational non-profit organization with an international reputation as a pioneer in shaping new economic models that will allow for the flourishing of a more just and sustainable society.