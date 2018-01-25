We’re well-attuned to the bonkers Bat-reality of Gotham at this point, especially now that emerging villains have an actual proto-Batman to contend with . According to star David Mazouz, the clown prince of Batman’s rogues gallery will even make a genuine Gotham debut, and not as the character we think.

Even as Gotham has been pushing Cameron Monaghan’s “Jerome” as its leading Joker candidate since way back in Season 1 , star David Mazouz stated firmly in a recent Discussing Film podcast that “He’s not the Joker, that’s all I’m saying.” Monaghan reportedly confirmed as much in a subsequent (now-deleted) tweet , and TVGuide notes that Mazouz went on to specify that an actual Joker would debut before long:

[Jerome] definitely is the inspiration for the Joker, and the way that the Joker comes into the show is, in my opinion, one of the most brilliant things the show has ever done.

Mazouz’s comment doesn’t technically confirm the character in question will arrive within Season 4, though Monaghan’s Jerome is apparently returning to lead his own team of the show’s villains. At any rate, Mazouz has misled fans before , notoriously claiming that the FOX drama’s third season finale would introduce a young iteration of fan-favorite Harley Quinn .

Gotham Season 4 will return later this year, but – with Mazouz already suited up and FOX’s future uncertain – is it time to think about going full Batman?