Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker addressed Winter Storm Grayson that is expected to drop nearly a foot of snow on the Berkshires and up to 18 inches in the eastern part of the state. Baker knows that winter storms are something that New Englanders are certainly used to, but it doesn't change the fact that there are risks involved.

“We’re all hearty New Englanders, but it’s pretty important for everybody to pay attention and be prepared for the impacts of this storm,” Baker said during a Thursday morning press conference.

As slippery as the roads can become with all of the snow that is expected to accumulate, maybe even a bigger concern are the frigid temperatures that are forecast for the next couple of days. A wind chill advisory will take effect late tonight and remain in effect until Saturday afternoon, with wind chills expected to dip around -35°.

During Thursday's press conference, Gov. Baker asked residents to check in on the elderly, as well as clear all snow from homes and hydrants. Baker also recommends keeping your phones and other electronic devices fully charged in case of power loss.

Snow is something we expect, but it doesn't mean we shouldn't pay attention. Baker reiterated something on Thursday that we have all said at one time.

"“This is winter in New England."