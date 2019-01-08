Grand Opening of Nu-Opps in Lee

Berkshire County Arc announces the grand opening of Nu-Opps, a brain injury day program providing new opportunities for cognitive wellness. Located in Lee, MA, Nu-Opps offers a broad range of therapeutic and clinical services. The person-centered program has been designed to meet the specific and unique needs of people with brain injury, and includes both formal and informal work on cognitive and memory skills, fitness, and health. Nu-Opps allows opportunities to engage in artistic and creative expression through in-house programming and partnerships with various community organizations, including Community Access to the Arts and the Williamstown Theatre Festival. In addition to working on their own individualized programs, attendees can choose from a wide variety of social and leisure activities, and take part in individual or group volunteer projects.

An open house will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 10-12 PM at 133 Quarry Hill Road in Lee, MA. During the open house, the program will be open to the public, and visitors will be able to meet participants and staff, hear directly about their experiences, and see this state-of-the-art facility first-hand.

“There is an increasing need for services for people with brain injury throughout Berkshire County, and BCArc is thrilled to be able to offer this wonderful program in our community to help meet that need. We hope that the community, individuals, and caregivers will take the time to come and visit this innovative program”, said Kenneth W. Singer, President & CEO of Berkshire County Arc.

(press release sent to WSBS from Berkshire County Arc for online and on-air use)