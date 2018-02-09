Two Berkshire County towns got a mention on the trivia game show, “HQ” Friday afternoon. The game, which most of the time has upwards of 800,000 players at any one time glued to their smartphones, features 12 questions that get harder as they progress. If you get one wrong your eliminated. Whoever is left standing at the end receives or splits a cash prize of $2,500.

Friday’s 5th question, or as it's referred to, “Q5” featured the southern Berkshire town of Great Barrington. The question asked “Which African American Civil Rights leader was not born into slavery? The correct answer was Great Barrington born, W.E.B. DuBois. You’ll have to forgive me for not recalling what the two incorrect responses were. It was two of these three: George Washington Carver, Frederick Douglas, and Booker T. Washington. However, they were all born into slavery so… close enough.

After the question, host Scott Rogowski said that he's been to Great Barrington and quipped that he "didn't think it was Great" but he thought it was... "okay."

Q11 featured the northern Berkshire town of Cheshire. The question had to do with the “Cheshire Mammoth Cheese”, which was a giant ball of cheese that the town presented to President Thomas Jefferson in 1802.

HQ Trivia often has over a million players and sometimes has special prize nights that have had cash prizes of $15,000 and $20,000 in the past. Friday's 78 winners each took home $32.50.