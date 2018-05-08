Great Barrington Candidate Forum This Wednesday

Now that Great Barrington's annual Town Meeting is in the books, town elections will follow close behind. The elections are set for Tuesday May 15th. Tomorrow you'll have an opportunity to hear from and ask questions of the candidates at a public forum

The forum will take place Wednesday at 6:30 P.M. at the Claire Teague Senior Center, 917 South Main St. It's being organized by the Great Barrington Democratic Town Committee. The event is free and open to the public and will be moderated by Paul Gibbons. Committee Chairman Michael Wise tells the Berkshire Eagle that just about every person in a contested race, and some not in competition, will be present.

Six candidates are running for two open seats on the Select Board: incumbent William F. Cooke, Kate F. Burke, James W. Clark, Holly Hamer, Gavin M. Pollock, and Christopher Tucci.

Three are running for two open seats on the Finance Committee: incumbent Walter F. Atwood III, incumbent Eugene W. Curletti, and Michelle M. Loubert.

Three candidates are running for two open seats on the Zoning Board of Appeals: incumbent Stephen E. McAlister, James T. Kotleski, and Madonna Meagher.