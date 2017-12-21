This past Wednesday, Jesse Stewart sat down with Karen Smith on "Let's Talk" to spread awareness of the "Sawa Sawa Foundation" (located in Great Barrington) and the wonderful humanitarian efforts and projects the foundation is bringing to Western Kenya, Africa. Karen Smith is the co founder of the foundation along with Philip Pryjma.

(Feature Images used by permission from Karen Smith)

An audio excerpt of the interview with Karen Smith, discusses "Sawa Sawa's" mission, their current/upcoming projects and how you can support the foundation in achieving their efforts.