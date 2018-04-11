Great Barrington K9 Titan Suited for Duty

Great Barrington Police Department K9 Officer Titan has a valuable addition to his wardrobe: body armor.

A post on the Dept.'s Facebook page shows Titan wearing the bullet-and stab-protective vest, which was received through a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., an East Taunton-based non-profit. A fundraiser hosted by the Western Mass Roller Derby helped acquire the vest for Titan. An embroidered inscription reads "In memory of K9 Jori EOW 3/15/17."

Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has utilized private and corporate donations to provide more than 2,800 protective vests to K9s in 50 states, at a cost of over 2.4 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement canine is $950, which represents about one-half of a vest's total cost. You can learn more by calling 508-824-6978 or by going to the Vested Interest in K9s Inc. website , which also accepts tax-deductible donations online.