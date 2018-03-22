Great Barrington Planning For Complete Streets

On a recent edition of WSBS' "Let's Talk," Great Barrington Town Manager Jennifer Tabakin hosted the program and her guest was Great Barrington Town Planner Chris Rembold. Among the many subjects they discussed on the show, one of them was the topic of Complete Streets being enacted for Great Barrington.

What is a Complete Street you ask?

According to Rembold, Complete Streets are streets for everyone. They are designed and operated to enable safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers and public transportation riders of all ages and abilities. Complete Streets improvements can range from a bicycle rack at a public building, to replacing broken sidewalks to fixing dangerous intersections or widening roadways to better accommodate bicycles.

In addition, the Town of Great Barrington is participating in a new MassDOT Complete Streets program. Through its participation, the Town will be eligible to apply for up to $400,000 in construction funding. The Town is currently evaluating potential projects, and needs your input to determine its priorities.

You can participate in a survey regarding Complete Streets being established in Great Barrington here