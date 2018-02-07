Great Barrington Police Charge Man With Drug Distribution

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on air use; article images used by permission)

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Chief William Walsh reports that the Great Barrington Police Department arrested a Housatonic man after he allegedly sold drugs to an undercover officer.

ETHAN MORRIS, AGE 18, OF HOUSATONIC, was arrested and charged with Distribution of a Class C Drug and Possession of a Class C Drug With Intent to Distribute.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, at approximately 4:19 p.m., following an investigation that revealed MORRIS was involved in illegal drug distribution, police conducted an undercover drug buy from the suspect.

After MORRIS provided officers with several Xanax pills, he was placed under arrest. A subsequent search of MORRIS' home yielded an additional quantity of Xanax, which officers seized.

"These drugs are very potent, and can sometimes be mixed with Fentanyl and cause blackouts, making them extremely dangerous," Chief Walsh said. "I commend our officers for conducting a thorough investigation that prevented these potentially deadly pills from being further distributed."

MORRIS was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned at a later date in Southern Berkshire District Court.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.