Great Barrington Police Investigating Attempted Sexual Assault

Chief William Walsh reports that the Great Barrington Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted outside a convenience store Sunday night.

In a press release sent to WSBS from John Guilfoil Public Relations LLC for on-air and online use, at approximately 10 p.m., Great Barrington Police responded to the Lipton Mart, 246 Stockbridge Road, for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect had been spending time inside or around the store from 7:40 p.m. until about 10 p.m., when he approached a woman and attempted to sexually assault her. However, she was able to escape the suspect before the situation escalated further.

The suspect is described as a slim male in his 40's or 50's, between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was driving a gray or silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a bed cover and New York license plates.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306, extension 3.

The suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman at the Lipton Mart was driving a great Toyota pickup truck. (Courtesy Photo Great Barrington Police, photos used by permission)