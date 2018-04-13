Great Barrington to Host River Walk March for Science

GREAT BARRINGTON -- Town Manager Jennifer Tabakin is pleased to announce that the town of Great Barrington will be hosting a River Walk March for Science event on Saturday, and that the town's Selectboard has voted to declare April 14 to be Great Barrington Day of Science. The event includes sign making from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. with the River Walk march from 2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M at the W.E.B. Du Bois River Garden, at the corner of River and Church street.

The event is co-hosted by the following organizations:

-Great Barrington Trails and Greenways of the Great Barrington Land Conservancy

-Mass Audubon

-Housatonic Valley Association

-Berkshire Environmental Action Team

-Greenagers

-Flying Cloud Institute

The event is part of a worldwide initiative called the March for Science. Science advocates will gather to take part in events throughout the world such as expos, festivals, rallies and marches.

The Great Barrington march will begin at the W.E.B Du Bois River Park (at River and Church Streets) where there will be sign making stations where attendees can carry signs during the march. The walk will then proceed along Main Street to the River Walk’s Main Street entrance upstream, then return to the starting point by following the River Walk trail along the Housatonic River.

The goal of the events are to foster change and to call for greater accountability of public officials to use evidence-based policies and support and safeguard the scientific community.

"We are gearing up for a great Science March," said Christine Ward, Board Member of the Great Barrington Land Conservancy. "We welcome all marchers, especially those who engage in using science for the health and welfare of our environment and community."

Adults and children of all ages are invited to attend.