Sony’s ‘The Grudge’ Reboot, Tom Hanks WWII Drama Set for 2019

The 2019 slate of releases is filling up fast. Sony Pictures has just announced two new release dates for its upcoming films, the reboot of The Grudge starring Andrea Riseborough , and Tom Hanks ’ World War II drama Greyhound , which he write and produced and is starring in.

According to a release (via The Hollywood Reporter ) Greyhound , in which Tom Hanks plays a naval captain of a destroyer being chased by German U-boats during the first months of WWII, will open on April 5, 2019. The film also stars Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan and Stephen Graham, and is based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd , in which Captain Ernest Krause leads an American fleet of battleships across the North Atlantic, pursued by German submarines. It’ll film on location this year in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Grudge , which is a reboot of the 2004 Sarah Michelle Gellar adaptation of the 2002 Japanese horror film Ju-On, will hit theaters August 16, 2019. Riseborough’s movie will provide a “fresh take” on the classic ghost/monster story. John Cho and Demian Bichir are also attached to star.