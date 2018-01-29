James Gunn is a master Easter egg hider. We still haven’t found the very last one in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, though the director says he’ll reveal it someday if no one finds it. Apparently, we’re in the same situation with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , though at this point I feel like Gunn is just trying to drive us all nuts.

When a fan asked him (h/t SyfyWire ), “Is there a secret Easter egg no one has found yet in Vol 2?” the director responded with simply “Yes.”

This was part of a thread in which Gunn praised YouTuber MasterTainment for his diligent work decoding the Guardians of the Galaxy Easter eggs, though the director said that he hadn’t quite gotten to that elusive final one from the first movie yet, though he was “close.” Gunn has even offered up a bounty to anyone who could prove it doesn’t exist. Our Ryan Arey even offered up his own theory about a possible Frost Giant seen for a second in the Collector’s lair while he’s giving some exposition about the Infinity Stones. The Vol. 2 Easter egg has been teased by Gunn since last spring , though he’s given no clues as to its whereabouts in the movie.

Of course, there’s always the chance that he’s just bluffing to make us all watch these movies a million times each and drive ourselves crazy. If that’s the case, I’m gonna go ahead and say James Gunn owes us all $100,000, purely for emotional and psychological damages.