Gwen Stefani and her beau Blake Shelton already charmed America with their duet of her holiday single "You Make it Feel Like Christmas" on The Voice Dec. 4. But the sweet couple came back to reprise an even more sugary rendition of the tune on her NBC special of the same name on Tuesday (Dec. 12).

Directly following the results of The Voice (which resulted in a drastic cut to four finalists), Stefani's one-hour holiday program offered up their collaboration, with Shelton and Stefani unable to take their eyes off each other through the whole performance.

Shelton also made some funny cameos aside from the duet. In one sketch, a "young" Stefani declared her distaste for country music: “I hate country singers. They’re really annoying.”

Her older, wiser self retorted: "You are in for a big surprise...Let me just say that Santa is really going to hook you up one day." Ha!

Shelton also tried to tempt his lady for a lipstick-smearing kiss by dangling mistletoe, to which Stefani regretfully had to decline. That makeup didn't just apply itself, Blake!

"You Make It Feel Like Christmas" is the title song of Stefani's new Christmas album, which was released Oct. 6. The album also features other new songs sung by Stefani, as well as holiday classics including "Jingle Bells," "Let It Snow," "Silent Night" and "Santa Baby."

Shelton previously released Cheers, It's Christmas in 2012.

