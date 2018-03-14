Remember how nuts Nightcrawler was? While it wasn’t exactly branded as horror, it was as tense and terrifying in some moments as most horror movies, which is why director Dan Gilroy making a horror movie for Netflix as his follow-up sounds like a very good idea. He’s re-teaming with Jake Gyllenhaal for it, has also cast Rene Russo, and has just rounded out a ridiculously talented ensemble of both veterans and newcomers.

Variety announced the cast list, which includes Zawe Ashton of the UK’s Fresh Meat , Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things , Tom Sturridge, Daveed Diggs, Toni Collette, John Malkovich, and Billy Magnussen. The movie is still untitled, but the plot “follows big-money artists and mega-collectors who pay a high price when art collides with commerce.” Sounds like a very bizarre, very cool setting for a horror-thriller.

Nightcrawler earned Gilroy an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay when it came out in 2014, stressing out audiences with its depiction of a stringer who sells footage of violent crimes to local news stations. I watched it on a plane. Bad idea. The cast alone for Gilroy’s next film makes us really enthusiastic about it, though, being a Netflix movie, it remains to be seen whether it’ll end up as an Okja or a Cloverfield Paradox . Production has already begun, and the movie is expected to come out later this year.