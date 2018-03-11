10 Reasons Why Halle Berry’s Instagram Is So Poppin’ [PHOTOS]
Although Will Smith’s Instagram has earned him the rightful title as “Best Instagram On The Planet," there are other celebrity IG pages that are worthy of your attention. Fellow movie star Halle Berry’s Instagram account is not only poppin’, but also inspirational when it comes to health and well-being.
The Oscar-winning actress is currently on a campaign to get people on the road to good health. At 51, Berry is showing her followers that you can be sexy and healthy at any age.
Lately, the veteran actress has been inspiring her followers with her weekly motivational fitspiration called #FitnessFriday. Berry is arguably one of the hottest yogis on IG, and recently wowed fans with her impressive poses.
In addition to yoga, Berry also works out in the gym. She often posts photos of herself either boxing or kickboxing—so don’t test her. She also believes in promoting mental health as well, so she often post pics of her favorite books.
Berry's fitness journey has clearly paid off. From her sexy bikini photos, to her fashionable pics on the red carpet, Berry shows off more than most do in their 20's—and we are not mad at her for that.
Finally, as a mother of two, Berry touches fans' heartstrings when she posts cute photos of her two children, nine-year-old daughter Nahla Aubry and four-year-old son Maceo Martinez.
Overall, Berry wants her 2.5 million followers to live their best, fittest lives possible. Check out Halle Berry’s IG photos below.
She's the Hottest Yogi on Instagram
Halle Berry has been inspiring her followers to get healthy with her weekly #FitnessFriday series. She recently wowed fans with her amazing body and impressive yoga pose. In the photo below, she stressed the importance of stretching.
"After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen," she wrote. "Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing."
Mama Said Knock You Out
With the help of her trainer Peter Lee Thomas, Halle Berry also works out in the gym. The actress has posted several photos of herself hitting the punching bag and shadow boxing.
"Over the years I have enjoyed learning to box and shadow box as a way of mixing up my workout regime," she wrote. "The first exercise is shadow boxing with a sprawl. It’s good for the upper body, core and lungs. It’s also low impact and calorie burning."
She's a Doting Mom
Outside of making films, nothing brings her more joy than being a mom and raising her two children Nahla and Maceo.
"If you’re a parent like me, you know that raising kids today is no joke," she writes. "I try to be very intentional with my words. So I tell her every chance I get to be fearlessly, relentlessly and unapologetically true to HERSELF!"
She Stays Woke
Berry is a huge supporter of the #MeToo movement and has addressed some of sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued Hollywood in recent months. She recently lashed out at her former manager Vincent Cirrincione for allegedly using her name to prey on women. Berry vows to remain a vigilant activist for women's rights.
"I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you," she said.
She Can Rock a Bikini
As she embarks on her goal to getting healthier and stronger, Berry shows off her results in various bikini photos. And she looks awesome.
She's Book Savvy
In addition to getting her body right, she also addresses mental health. According to doctors, reading combats mental decline with old age. Berry often reads a book before she goes to bed. She even launched a #HBBooksFromBed weekly series that you can view on her Instagram Stories. Yes, reading is fundamental.
She's Fashionable and Flawless
Now don't get it twisted, Halle Berry likes to stunt as well. The actress has been wearing some stunning and revealing gowns and mini-skirts on the red carpet. At 51, she is simply flawless.
She's An Avid Dog Lover
They say a dog is a man's best friend, but that's not true for men only. If you look at Berry's Instagram page, you will see multiple photos of her best friend named Jackson. Is he adorable? Berry also uses him as a spokes-dog for pet adoption through shelters and getting dogs into loving homes.
Her Body's Calling
If you got it, then flaunt it! At 51 years of age, Berry is not afraid to show off her curvaceous figure. She has several eyebrow-raising pictures of herself wearing lingerie that leaves little to the imagination. Not that we're complaining.
She Don't Give a F---
After working in Hollywood for over two decades, Berry is at the point in her life where she just doesn't give a f---. After a bumpy divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez in 2017, she's currently single and more determined to stay drama free in 2018.
“Dear 2017, you can be a good person with a kind spirit and still tell people to go F--K themselves when needed,” reads the caption for the photo below. “P/S...thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!”