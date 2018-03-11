10 Reasons Why Halle Berry’s Instagram Is So Poppin’ [PHOTOS]

Although Will Smith’s Instagram has earned him the rightful title as “Best Instagram On The Planet," there are other celebrity IG pages that are worthy of your attention. Fellow movie star Halle Berry’s Instagram account is not only poppin’, but also inspirational when it comes to health and well-being.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently on a campaign to get people on the road to good health. At 51, Berry is showing her followers that you can be sexy and healthy at any age.

Lately, the veteran actress has been inspiring her followers with her weekly motivational fitspiration called #FitnessFriday. Berry is arguably one of the hottest yogis on IG, and recently wowed fans with her impressive poses.

In addition to yoga, Berry also works out in the gym. She often posts photos of herself either boxing or kickboxing—so don’t test her. She also believes in promoting mental health as well, so she often post pics of her favorite books.

Berry's fitness journey has clearly paid off. From her sexy bikini photos, to her fashionable pics on the red carpet, Berry shows off more than most do in their 20's—and we are not mad at her for that.

Finally, as a mother of two, Berry touches fans' heartstrings when she posts cute photos of her two children, nine-year-old daughter Nahla Aubry and four-year-old son Maceo Martinez.

Overall, Berry wants her 2.5 million followers to live their best, fittest lives possible. Check out Halle Berry’s IG photos below.