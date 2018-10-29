Halloween Fun and Open Mic in South Egremont

The Egremont Barn on Main Street in South Egremont features a night of fun on Halloween (Oct. 31) beginning at 5:00 PM including a stroll to their outdoor marketplace and craft fair featuring local food vendors and crafts people. Plus, The Barn's Wednesday evening open mic is still scheduled for 7:30 PM with host Matt Mervis.

I remember this past August, WSBS hosted a live key broadcast for the 2018 Toyota Highlander from the Egremont Barn. We weren't at open mic but we were there on a Sunday for Karaoke. The atmosphere was intimate and electric. The folks were fun and welcomed us with open arms. Plus, I performed Karaoke to the Kiss tune 'Rock and Roll All Nite.' Myself and the rest of the guys from the station had a blast. I can imagine that open mic at the Egremont Barn will give you a similar experience.

Maybe you or your group will want to jam out on some spooky tunes for this special Halloween Open Mic night at the Egremont Barn. For more information, call (413) 528-1750.

