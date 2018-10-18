Halloween Haunting Fun Coming up in West Stockbridge

More and more spooky events are rolling in as people are celebrating the fall season and Halloween in particular. Everything from costume parties, scary story presentations, parades, contests and more are taking place throughout the Berkshires. It's indeed my favorite time of the year.

The Town of West Stockbridge is getting into the haunting, Halloween festivities as they will hold Trick-or-Treating on Oct. 31 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. In addition, at 6:15 PM West Stockbridge will be having a Halloween Costume Parade around the town (led by the West Stockbridge Fire Department), followed by a party and costume contest, and an obstacle course put on by the West Stockbridge Police Association. This is a free, secular, community event for all ages. The parade in particular is a great joy for all involved!

Happy Haunting!