Alden Ehrenreich Will Play Han Solo in Two More ‘Solo’ Movies
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a one-shot, a single prequel that had a definite ending and no spinoffs (though a few characters did show up again in the animated series). Is Solo going the same route, a single movie that’s a chance for the Lucasfilm Story Group to have some fun between trilogy films, or will there be more movies set in this time period after it? Lucasfilm, always prepared for the best, has signed Alden Ehrenreich on for more movies.
While talking to Esquire, Ehrenreich let slip that his commitment to Star Wars extends beyond just Solo:
He knows what he’s getting into. It’s a deeper commitment than just one movie. Even Ford couldn’t quit after just one. I ask Ehrenreich how many he’s signed up for. “Three,” he says, then flinches, understanding he may have just created a disturbance in the Force. “I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But—yeah.” Anyway: Between auditions for Solo, Ehrenreich took a trip out to Death Valley. “I stayed in, like, a high-end tepee, which you can rent out there,” he says. “I’m making myself sound a lot more rugged than I actually am. I’m also getting green juices delivered to the tepee.”
Does this mean Solo is the first of a Han Solo-centered trilogy? That could be fun, depending on how good Solo ends up being. It’s premiering at Cannes, so they must have some confidence in it. And a trilogy just about this one character, disconnected from the rest of Star Wars, could actually be pretty interesting. It could also mean that he’s agreed to come back for a couple cameos in unrelated movies, so we’ll just have to see.
Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters May 25.
