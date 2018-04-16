Solo: A Star Wars Story , or Chewie: A Star Wars Story ? Sorry young Han, but it looks like your new furry pal is upstaging you all over the galaxy.

The latest TV spot for the Han Solo adventure teases a bit more of the action and gambling to come in the Star Wars spinoff, but Alden Ehrenreich is hardly the most interesting part. It’s Chewie (Joonas Suotamo) who gets all the funniest reactions and lines – and the guy isn’t even speaking an intelligible language! Let’s not forget he’s 190 years old .

The new spot offers a quick peek at Donald Glover’s swaggy Lando, Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett, Paul Bettany’s Dryden Vos, Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra, and more of that train heist action. Here’s the full synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.