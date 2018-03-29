If you thought The Handmaid’s Tale had some eye-popping (sorry Ofwarrren) visuals before, wait until you see Season 2. Our first full trailer for the dystopian drama’s hotly-anticipated return is here, and it looks like Gilead is ready to e-x-p-l-o-d-e.

Hulu released a more comprehensive trailer for the April 25 premiere, which features some of the most lavish (read: horrifying) costumes and shot composition yet. The new footage seems to bounce around in time a bit, between June’s apparent capture, Moira’s new life in Canada and potentially even Serena Joy’s rise to power. Lest we forget, there’s also Emily and Ofwarren (Janine)’s exile to the radioactive “Colonies,” and the always-fun threat of more mass hangings. Here’s the Season 2 synopsis:

The 13-episode second season will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season Two, Offred and all characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 will feature Marisa Tomei with a guest role as a commander’s wife in the Colonies, along with Get Out star Bradley Whitford as Gilead’s economic commander, and Cherry Jones as June’s mother. Elsewhere of Season 2, we know Alexis Bledel has been elevated to series regular in her role as Emily, while Clea DuVall will join the series as her wife, Sylvia.

We’ll likely have more looks at The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 closer to April 25, so watch the first trailers below and stay tuned.