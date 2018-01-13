The Handmaid’s Tale has quite a bit to live up to in Season 2, given all the awards it continues to rack up . Fortunately, our first photos prove they’re more than up to the task. Cool costumes, blood and radioactive dystopia await in your first look at the new season!

Entertainment Weekly shared our first official photos from The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2, which itself has an undetermined April premiere . The three new photos show off a bloody, vengeful-looking Offred (or “June,” if you like), along with the radioactive “Colonies” wasteland and a handmaid’s funeral.

Hulu

Hulu

Hulu

Elsewhere of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2, we know Alexis Bledel has been elevated to series regular in her role as “Ofglen” (Emily), while Clea DuVall will join the series as her wife, Sylvia. Season 2 will also introduce Sydney Sweeney as 15-year-old Eden, the “next wave of true believers in Gilead.”

Stay tuned for the latest on The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 as we get closer to the April premiere.