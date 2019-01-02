Harrington Sworn In As New District Attorney

On Wednesday morning, Berkshire County's first female district attorney, Andrea Harrington, was sworn in. The jam packed "Little Cinema" at the Berkshire Museum saw the likes of local government, law enforcement, supporters, plus family and friends.

Pittsfield Ward 1 City Councilor Helen Moon was Master of Ceremonies for the historic gathering. Moon, among others in attendance played a crucial role in Harrington's campaign strategy before her primary and then general election win.

Harrington's husband, Timothy Walsh, spoke of his wife's achievements and dedication to initiate change and even had some fun with the crowd while poking fun at her lack of sports knowledge but citing her amazing "Jeopardy" skills.

Former Berkshire District Attorneys, David Capeless and Paul Caccaviello, were in attendance. Harrington remarked that she and Caccaviello became friends out of opponents and thanked him for his help in the transition.

Early on, the Berkshire DA's race became one of the, if not the biggest story of the year. Mirroring what we see on a national level these days, this local race used, in terms of campaigning, somewhat of a "character assassination" style at times.

Harrington narrowly won the primary election in September by only 692 votes; however beat then turned "write in" candidate and sitting DA, Paul Caccaviello, again in the November general election, this time by a much larger margin.