The world of Harry Potter , finally, is getting a mobile game, where you can experience the magic of attending Hogwarts from the cozy safety of your iOS or Android device. Design your character, get sorted into your house, and learn spells from your favorite professors, a few of which will have some familiar voices.

Dame Maggie Smith , Michael Gambon , Warwick Davis , and more are all returning to voice their characters for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery , the mobile Harry Potter game officially arriving April 25. Smith will again voice Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagall, alongside Davis returning as Professor Flitwick (Charms), Sally Mortemore as Irma Prince (librarian), Gemma Jones as Madam Pomfrey (nurse), Zoe Wanamaker as Madam Hooch (flying coach), and Gambon as Hogwarts headmaster, Professor Dumbledore.

“If I could attend Hogwarts as a student, I would be most excited to attend the potions class taught by Severus because it is the most exotic,” Smith said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly .

Players will receive their acceptance letter, learn spells alongside classmates, form friendships, and explore the grounds in the game — so, basically Animal Crossing Pocket Camp , but with magic.

“Our goal with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is to make players really feel for the first time like they’re attending Hogwarts,” Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of mobile game company Jam City, said. “By including these iconic and incredibly talented actors in the game, we come one step closer to truly giving fans their own Hogwarts experience.”