Harry Potter Fan-Created ‘Voldemort: Origins of the Heir’ Film Nears 8 Million Views

The Harry Potter franchise is truly like the boy who lived: it keeps finding new life in unexpected ways!

Within four days of being released online for free (January 13), nearly 8 million Potterheads have viewed Voldemort: Origins of the Heir , an Italian fan-created, non-profit independent film based on the youth of Harry Potter series villain Tom Marvolo Riddle—a.k.a. Lord Voldemort, a.k.a. The Dark Lord, a.k.a. He Who Must Not Be Named.

Conceived as a prequel to the Harry Potter series, Origins of the Heir explores the backstory of the infamous evil wizard and, according to a statement from filmmakers Tryangle Films, "follows the part of his life that has mostly been left out in the official movies of the saga."

The movie, which clocks in at just under an hour, also explores the lives of the heirs of Hogwarts' four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

Though unofficial (non-canon) and crowdfunded through Kickstarter, Warner Bros. approved the film after a " private and confidential discussion " with the filmmakers, in which Tryangle agreed to receive no profits from the film, ABC News reports.

Voldemort: Origins of the Heir was directed by Gianmaria Pezzato and stars Stefano Rossi at Tom Marvolo Riddle and Davide Ellena as Lord Voldemort.

Snuggle up with your owl, grab a frosty butterbeer and watch the movie, below: