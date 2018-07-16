Harvey Granat to Perform a Four-Part Series in GB

Great Barrington, MA - Harvey Granat, singer and a historian of The American Songbook, will perform a four-part series at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington, MA beginning on Thursday July 19 at 7PM.

Billed as an homage to the Golden Age of Broadway, the four performances will pay tribute to a specific composer or lyricist who contributed to Broadway’s most fertile period. The initial performance will focus on Rodgers and Hammerstein, who gave us the musicals Oklahoma, Carousel, The King and I, The Sound of Music and more.

Each program will feature live performance of their great songs along with Granat’s stories about the songs, the shows and films from which they came.

"I revere the great composers and lyricists who created The Great American Songbook.” says Granat. “I consider many of the lyrics of this time to be part of America's great poetry and I try to perform those lyrics as the writers intended them to be performed. Each song tells a story and it is a performer's responsibility to deliver that story in a meaningful way. Many of the stories I tell in my programs come from actual correspondence of these writers that I have collected over the years."

Granat, who divides his time between New York City and Hillsdale, NY, has appeared at many leading supper clubs including multiple engagements at Feinstein's at the Regency, Metropolitan Room and Birdland. Other venues include his popular series at the 92nd Street Y, over 200 shows at Canyon Ranch in Lenox, MA, concerts at Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts, Norton Museum in Palm Beach and many others. Reviews and performance clips may be found at the performer’s website.

All four of Granat’s Berkshire South Regional Community Center programs are on Thursdays at 7:00PM with opportunity for Q&A and sing-along. Musical direction is by Rob Kelly. July 19 celebrates Rodgers and Hammerstein; July 26 is devoted to Stephen Sondheim (West Side Story, A Funny Thing, A Little Night Music, Company); August 2 will feature Frank Loesser’s work (Guys and Dolls, The Most Happy Fella, How to Succeed in Business, Where’s Charley); and the last date on August 9 honors Jerry Herman (Hello Dolly, Mame, Milk and Honey, La Cage Aux Folles, Mack and Mabel). This is Harvey Granat’s 4th summer program at Berkshire South.

For more information including ticket information, please visit the Center’s Front Desk or call 413.528.2810, ext. 10.

Roland Marconi