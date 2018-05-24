Harvey Weinstein Will Surrender to the NYPD on Friday

At least one piece of positive news has emerged from this week’s trash fire of misogyny and sexual harassment allegations: Harvey Weinstein will reportedly be arrested by the New York Police Department on May 25. The former studio executive, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by over 80 women (as of this writing), is set to turn himself in tomorrow.

According to the New York Daily News, Weinstein will surrender himself to NYPD authorities tomorrow afternoon in connection to sexual assault charges from an incident that occurred in 2004. The allegations were made by actress Lucia Evans, who says that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him. Evans further detailed her disturbing experience with Weinstein to the New Yorker, explaining that she had met the formidable studio executive at a nightclub when she was a college student.

Per Evans, she accepted an invitation to chat with Weinstein at the Miramax office. Not long after she arrived for the meeting, which took place during the day, Evans says Weinstein grabbed her head and pushed it down to his groin area. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the NYPD conducted a joint investigation into the allegations; due to the violent nature of the allegations, the statute of limitations — which has prevented many of Weinstein’s victims from pressing charges — does not apply.

The DA’s office is also investigating Weinstein for allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta — twice — in 2010. Those charges were brought to investigators last fall, shortly after Weinstein’s long history of sexual harassment and assault were exposed in a pair of damning reports.