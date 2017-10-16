Haunted House Is So Terrifying You Need to Sign a Waiver

There's scary. Then, there's this.

A haunted house in Fullerton, Calif. bills itself as so frightening that visitors must sign a waiver before going inside.

It's called The 17th Door and is "based around a 'prison maze nightmare' in which the actors are allowed to touch guests." The added layer of contact certainly sounds like it can add to the fright factor, right?

Tickets begin at 22 bucks a pop and if anyone becomes too terrified they can simply say "Mercy" to leave the facility.

And if there's anything scary to us, it's dropping $22 and then not even getting all you can for your money.

Take a look at the haunted house and decide for yourself if the horror meets the hype.