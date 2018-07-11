Have Fun and Support Great Barrington Rotary Scholarships

Great Barrington Rotary Club’s 35th annual Drive for Scholarships golf tournament is almost here! On Thursday July 26 you can play the beautiful Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington, while helping raise money for LOCAL scholarships. This year, Rotary awarded over $60-thousand to local students, thanks to the community's support of events like this. You can sign up individually or with a team. Just contact any Rotarian. Shot gun start is at 9 A.M. on the 26th for Rotary’s 35th annual Drive for Scholarships golf tournament at Wyantenuck.

But wait, there's more! Even if you don't know a sand wedge from a sandwich (like me), you can still help the cause. The Great Barrington Rotary “Restaurant Raffle” is underway! Dozens of local restaurant gift certificates can be yours, all for just a $5 ticket or 5 for $20. Hurry up, get yours now from any Rotarian or here at WSBS. The winner will be announced at the Drive For Scholarships golf tournament, Thursday, July 26. Once again, proceeds help to support rotary scholarships awarded to local students.