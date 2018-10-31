Have You Seen This 4,000 Square-Foot Treehouse For Sale in the Berkshires? (PHOTOS)

One of the most unique homes in all of Massachusetts is on the market -- and it's located right here in Berkshire County.

In fact, the house is so unique that it has made National news. The Wall Street Journal featured the home, located on West Street in Richmond, in an article entitled "A Tree House in Massachusetts."

The home was designed by architect David Sellers, who was named as one of the top-100 architects in the world on two different occasions. Sellers has a way of bringing the "outside in", according to the listing of the property and boy, did he accomplish that with this house.

For those who ever wanted to live in a giant treehouse, this will be your opportunity. However, it will cost you a few bucks -- $2.45 million to be exact. The home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, set on over 100 acres and is located three miles from Tanglewood. That's not all.

"The property offers both open and high ceiling common rooms along with cozy spaces. Heavy use of natural materials with tree beams and stone gathered from the site for the main (floor) with a massive fireplace. Multiple balconies on all three levels with possible 360 degree views," says the listing.

In addition, the home has a couple of outdoor areas for entertaining, including an inground pool.

If the description of this property doesn't excite you, maybe the photos of the home will -- courtesy of StoneHouse Properties -- which you can see below.

So let me ask you amazing listeners in Berkshire County, if you could swing it, would you purchase a home as unique as this one?