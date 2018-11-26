Having Second Thoughts On Your Online Purchases? Your Not Alone

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. And a new survey looked at America's online shopping habits.

Are you a second-guesser at cyber shopping? I am super guilty at this one, putting merchandise in my cart in case I don't find a better deal, then deleting everything except the best deal.

According to a poll conducted by OnePoll on behalf of e-commerce fraud prevention company, Forter , here are the top five things that can make us give up and not buy something after we've added it to our online shopping cart.

1. It turns out shipping costs too much.

2. A discount code we planned to use doesn't work.

3. It turns out it won't ship fast enough.

4. You enter your credit card number. Then something goes wrong, and you have to re-enter it. So you have second thoughts, or you're just too lazy to enter it again.

5. The same thing happens, but with your shipping address.

Check this out, a lot more people than you probably think will back out of purchasing some things they have put in their shopping basket. The survey also found that on average, we end up ditching 58% of the stuff we put in our online shopping carts throughout the year.

And once we add something to our shopping cart we go into to buyers guilt pretty quick matter of fact it only takes 22 seconds for us to start having second thoughts about it.