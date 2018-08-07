With Tuesday's temperatures expected to reach in the low to mid 90's throughout Berkshire County, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory throughout the county -- and the rest of the state.

The advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, chances of thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon to early evening hours.

Advisories get implemented when high heat and high humidity come together, which can result in heat illnesses. Residents are being advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check in on your neighbors and friends. Also, reducing outdoor activities, rescheduling outdoor events, and moving outdoor activities -- such as working out or running -- to the early morning or late evening hours.

Temperatures look to remain in the 80's for the rest of the week but the humidity numbers should drop considerably beginning on Wednesday. Stay cool, Berkshire County.