Help For Addiction Is Available in South County

In an effort to raise awareness and advance support efforts for more resources, State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli hosted a gathering of local psychiatrists, addiction treatment specialists, police chiefs, town and school officials and others Monday. The meeting was held at the Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service. Not at their Pittsfield offices, or even in North Adams, but at the Brien Center's location on Cottage Street in Great Barrington.

If you're surprised to hear that, that's part of the problem. Pignatelli said a lot of people seeking affordable help think they need to go to Pittsfield. As reported in the Berkshire Eagle, the Cottage Street location's office manager Shawn Mille said around 700 clients from the tri-state area are using the center's outpatient services.