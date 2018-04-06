Help for Parents of Children Battling Substance Abuse

The South Berkshire Community Health Coalition, led by Railroad Street Youth Project , and the CMC: Foundation for Change invite parents to “An Invitation to Change: Parent Training for Helping a Child Struggling with Substances”.

The training is taught by Jeffrey Foote, PH.D., co-founder and Co-Executive Director of CMC: Foundation for Change, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide help and hope to the families of those struggling with substances by training the families in evidence based concepts and skills.

This important program will be offered in three sessions: Monday April 30th, Saturday May 5th and Monday May 14th.The training offers tools and support for parents of young people who are currently experimenting or struggling with substance use. The introductory Monday April 30th session will be held from 7 to 8:30 P.M. The Saturday May 5th session will run from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. (including lunch). The final follow-up session on May 14th will run from 7 to 8:30 P.M. All sessions will be held at the Berkshire South Regional Community Center. The total cost of this three session training is $25. Scholarships are available.

For general questions, to register for the training, or to inquire about a scholarship contact Iona Smith at iona@rsyp.org .