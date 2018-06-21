Help the CDCSB Win Grant Money For Southern Berkshire

What if you could help build low to moderate income housing, create jobs and help families and individuals in the southern Berkshire region with just a click or a tap?

You can do just that, as the non-profit Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) is seeking community support in winning a new grant challenge. The inspirational video grant challenge is hosted by The Henry Hammond Cobb Jr. Foundation SERQUEST. The top three organizations whose video receives the most shares will win $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000.

From now through June 25 the CDCSB is asking members of the community to “share” its new "Help Us Afford to Live Here" 30-second video on Facebook. All you have to do is click this link to the video and share it. Each Facebook user may share CDCSB’s video once per day, so spread the word.