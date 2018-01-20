1) A limited edition framed Elvis Presley gold record of his 1962 hit "Return To Sender" with postage stamps featuring The King Of Rock & Roll is available....Make an offer to Britt by calling 413-229-5202....

2) Tom has an Agco SH 70 back hoe attachment for $2,500 or best offer along with an Isuzu diesel 14 foot box truck for $5,900 or best offer....He also has a 1993 Chevy extra cab V-8 automatic 4 X 4 with shortbed....Keep in mind the frame is rusty....It's available for $800 or best offer plus a set of 4 wheels for a J D front 18 X 850-10 and rear 26 X 1200 X 12 all foe $500 or best offer....For more details, call 413-528-0076....

3)Tom has a set of wheel rats for a lawn and garden tractor for $100 and a tank bed cover for a pick up truck for $250....Call 413-274-3846....

4) Sherry is looking for a dough sheeter to make the perfect pizza....If you can help her out, call 413-329-3022....

5)Ray has 3 pairs of Tubs snow shoes and cross country skis....To inquire, call 413-274-3465....

6)Jill has 4 pairs of cedar shoe trees for sizes 9, 10 and 11 plus a JBL speaker deck for a I-Pod or phone with remote control....She'll take best offer on both of these items....Call 413-528-0263....

7) Charlie in Mill River has a 1st edition cover envelope from 1964 with 4 5 cent postage stamps from that era for only $10 and an assortment of books on submarines for only $10....The 1844 10 page booklet on the history of Tyringham is also available for $20 and he still has a copy of "The Pictorial History of The US Capitol" autographed by former Congressman Silvio O. Conti for $20....Call 413-329-6353....

8) Pierre is looking for an above the stove microwave oven/panel light unit and a 31 inch stainless steel refrigerator....If you can help him out call 413-441-2239....

9) Robert has a 26 inch flat screen TV with a swivel wall mount for $60 or best offer and a 31 inch flat screen Tv also with a swivel wall mount for $75 or best offer plus a red stone vent 30,000 BTU propane heater for $125....To inquire, call 413- 854-8764

10) Louie has some items up for grabs including a new 25 PSI power washer for $250, a 10 inch Tom Tom saw with stand for $225, a 4 X 8 hydraulic dump trailer....He'll take best offer for that item and a system 2 ladder rack for a small pick-up truck for $100....For more information, call 413-329-9465....

11) Elaine has a 30 inch over the stove microwave oven with fan and light for only $100 and a Kenmore 30 foot refrigerator with freezer on the bottom for $350....Call 413-528-2257....

12) Grace has a pair of boys size 5 hockey skates for $50 and a pair of roller blades also for $50....Call 413-229-2682....