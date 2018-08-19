After an incredible summer of live broadcasts and key giveaways, 140 lucky listeners arrived to Bousquet on Sunday for their chance to drive away in the 2018 AWD Toyota Highlander Limited.

As always, it was a giveaway full of drama, intrigue and excitement. In the end, the 140 key winners became one summer giveaway champion.

The five finalists were as follows: Lorilyn Gaudette, Joe Benjamin, Theresa Tooley, Brian Dulin and Linda Scarpone.

When it was all said and done, there could only be one!

Congratulations to Brian Dulin who made it through the finale and arrived on the other side with an all-new, all wheel drive 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited.

Here's how it all went down at Bousquet!

We would like to take this time to thank our sponsors for the biggest summer giveaway in the Berkshires; your New England Toyota Dealer, Planet Fitness and Greylock Federal Credit Union. We would also like to thank all of the local businesses for hosting these broadcasts to such big numbers. Last but not least, we want to thank you Berkshire County -- our incredible listeners -- for coming out to every single live broadcast and putting in the time to make this giveaway so absolutely incredible.