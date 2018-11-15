Here’s What the Experts Predict for Snowfall in the Berkshires

Ladies and gentlemen of Berkshire County, according to the experts, snow is coming to the area Thursday night and Friday morning. The best thing we can do is just prepare for the worst and hope for the best. A Winter Storm Warning will take effect at 6 p.m. on Thursday night until 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Yes, meteorologists have been wrong before and these storms turn into nothing more than an example of overhyping. However, that happens less often than you think. Rather than predict for myself, let's see what all of the experts in Boston, Albany and more are predicting for snow accumulation this time around.

NWS Albany

News10 Albany

WNYT News Channel 13

CBS 6 Albany

WBZ/CBS News Boston

7 News Boston

WCVB Boston

Boston 25 News

NBC News Boston

As you can see, the consensus among the local meteorologists is in the 4 to 6 inch neighborhood, although the 6 to 9 inch number is thrown out a couple of times.

Let's see what you think, Berkshire County. What are your predictions for the first snowstorm of the season?