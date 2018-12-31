Here’s Your Chance To Take Center Stage in 2019

Town Players of Pittsfield will hold auditions that will be held this Thursday January 3rd to co-star in the play "New And Used", a romantic comedy for smart and sexy people over 60 years of age. The play takes place at a small, hip privately-owned book store and is based loosely on author Jane Austin's "Pride And Prejudice".

Director John Monteverde is looking to cast 10 women and 6 men between the ages of 35 and 70 who have a charismatic style of presentation in front of a live audience as they are asked to meet Thursday night at 7 to show off their acting savvy and you do not need to prepare anything in advance as cold readings will be held at the BCC Theatre Lobby located at 1350 West Street in Pittsfield.

If you are chosen, keep in mind rehearsals begin on Sunday, January 6th and performances will be presented at the BCC Boland Theatre on February 8th, 9th, 10th, 15th, 16th and 17th with a 2 pm matinee and an evening show at 7:30 pm.

For more information, you can log on to their web site by going here or call (413) 443-9279.