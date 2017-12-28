High School Basketball Returns to WSBS

It's a tradition on your hometown station, and beginning in January 2018, it will be no different. That's right, High school basketball play by play action returns to 860 AM, 94.1 FM, WSBS and online at wsbs.com . Dave Winchester, Jack Passetto, Bill Ferrell and the rest of the "Berkshire Sports Network" will have all of the play by play action for you.

New this year, you'll be able to listen to all of the games on the brand new WSBS app. So download it now! Just search "WSBS" in your app store and you'll be able to listen to the games on your smart mobile phone/device, tablet, computer...anything that contains apps. Best of all, the new WSBS app is FREE and rarely has any buffering issues. Plus it's a speedy download. So don't miss a second of the play by play action, get the WSBS app now!

Here is the WSBS basketball schedule for the first week of January:

Tue. 1/2/18 - The Mount Everett boys are home to McCann Tech

Wed. 1/3/18 - The Lee girls are home to Hoosac Valley

Thur. 1/4/18 - The Mount Everett Boys are at Lee