High Wind Warning to Take Effect Soon

In addition to the winter weather advisory that is currently in effect, a high wind warning will be kicking in Monday morning at 2:00 and will last until Monday evening at 8:00. Here are all of the warning details as posted by the National Weather Service :

* Locations...Southern Green Mountains of Bennington and western Windham Counties, Berkshires, northern and central Taconics and Washington County.

* Winds...East 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* Timing...Winds increase late Sunday night with damaging winds through the day Monday.

* Impacts...Downed trees, tree limbs and power lines, which may cause scattered to widespread power outages. Difficult travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

As we receive updated information on the high wind warning we will pass it along on-air, online and via the weather phone. The number for the weather phone is 413-528-1118.