Hinsdale Man Arraigned on Murder Charge

According to a release from The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office, 32 year old Michael Boulais appeared before Judge Paul Smyth this morning in Central Berkshire District Court. He entered a plea of not guilty plea on one count of murder in connection with the death of his estranged girlfriend, 24 year old Kassedi Clark.

Clark's body was found inside a vehicle on the property at 35 Ashmere Drive, where Boulais resided, on Friday, April 13 th . The results from an autopsy confirmed she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Judge Smyth ordered that he be held at the Berkshire County House of Correction without the right to bail. Boulais will return to Court for a hearing on May 16, 2018.

The investigation is being conducted by state troopers assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, members of the Hinsdale and Dalton Police Departments, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department, state troopers assigned to the Cheshire barracks, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and Ballistics Sections and forensic scientists assigned to the State Police Crime Laboratory.