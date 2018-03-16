HMNE Awards Grant to the CDCSB

Great Barrington, MA — March 16, 2018 — The Housing Ministries of New England (HMNE) has made a $15,000 grant to the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB). The grant will be used to fund predevelopment work on a property at 910 Main Street in Great Barrington, which CDCSB is exploring as a possible affordable housing site. If proven feasible, the project will add a significant number of new affordable apartments in Great Barrington.

HMNE promotes the housing and social needs of low- and moderate-income individuals and families through advocacy and support for quality affordable housing. This grant program is focused on maintaining and expanding the supply of quality housing through innovative practices in the low- and moderate-income housing market.

CDCSB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating job opportunities, promoting economic development, and building low-moderate income housing in south Berkshire County. In collaboration with other like-minded organizations, the CDCSB has built over 60 housing units and leveraged over $19 million in private and public funding.

As a nonprofit organization, CDCSB actively seeks support for its many ongoing projects and programs. To make a donation or for further information about CDCSB, please visit cdcsb.org or call 413-528-7788.