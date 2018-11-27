Holiday Fair to Take Place in Lee

Berkshire County is packed with holiday events and another happening takes place in Lee this weekend as the First Congregational Church of Lee at 25 Park Place will host their annual holiday fair on Saturday from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Get ready for holiday fun as there will be crafts, baked goods, plus assorted food so make sure you bring your appetite.

In addition, fresh cut Christmas trees will be sold with all proceeds benefiting the local boy scouts. You wont want to miss out on handcrafted items, Santa's attic, jams, jellies and more. While your enjoying the festivities, feel free to stay for lunch.

For questions and complete details, call 413-243-1033 or simply go here